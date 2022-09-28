BMO Capital Markets lifts 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] gained 3.53% or 0.0 points to close at $0.21 with a heavy trading volume of 20622129 shares. The company report on September 26, 2022 that 9 Meters Biopharma Announces Positive Final Results from Phase 2 VIBRANT Study and Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA for Vurolenatide in Short Bowel Syndrome.

Vurolenatide 50 mg every two weeks (Q2W) dosing arm demonstrated a 30% reduction over six weeks in the primary endpoint of the Phase 2 study, mean reduction in total stool output (TSO), compared with a 32% increase for placebo – for a mean relative reduction of 62%.

Based on End-of-Phase 2 meeting, Company plans to submit Phase 3 protocol to FDA to finalize specifics of trial design incorporating 50 mg Q2W dosing.

It opened the trading session at $0.2306, the shares rose to $0.26 and dropped to $0.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NMTR points out that the company has recorded -61.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, NMTR reached to a volume of 20622129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMTR shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for NMTR stock

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.31. With this latest performance, NMTR shares dropped by -28.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2533, while it was recorded at 0.2129 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5036 for the last 200 days.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.34.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

There are presently around $12 million, or 22.70% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 14,295,627, which is approximately -4.696% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,502,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 million in NMTR stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $1.82 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly -17.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 11,228,309 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 28,336,224 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 18,834,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,398,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,524,602 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,095,021 shares during the same period.