Asana Inc. [ASAN] is -71.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] gained 4.99% on the last trading session, reaching $21.47 price per share at the time. The company report on September 9, 2022 that Asana to Present at Upcoming Investor Events.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, today announced that Asana’s chief financial officer, Tim Wan, will present at the following investor events:.

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference, September 13, 2022 at 9:40 a.m. PT / 12:40 a.m. ET.

Asana Inc. represents 191.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.37 billion with the latest information. ASAN stock price has been found in the range of $20.9401 to $22.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, ASAN reached a trading volume of 5043303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $27.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on ASAN stock. On July 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ASAN shares from 21 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

Trading performance analysis for ASAN stock

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.94. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.18 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.02, while it was recorded at 21.52 for the last single week of trading, and 35.95 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.07 and a Gross Margin at +89.72. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -301.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.10.

Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Asana Inc. [ASAN]

There are presently around $1,162 million, or 52.00% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,709,150, which is approximately 4.414% of the company’s market cap and around 41.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,372,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.81 million in ASAN stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $104.89 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly -14.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 10,309,952 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 15,188,462 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 28,624,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,122,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,003,172 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 8,303,642 shares during the same period.