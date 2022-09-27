why Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $85.21

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] gained 11.99% or 7.15 points to close at $66.80 with a heavy trading volume of 13632660 shares. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Wynn Las Vegas Launches Partnership with TB12, Offering Onsite Body Coach Sessions.

TB12 Co-Founded by Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero Will Offer Holistic Health and Wellness Options Focused on Performance and Recovery at Resort.

Wynn Las Vegas announces a partnership with Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero’s TB12, a holistic health and wellness company modeled and inspired by the training regimen of the famed quarterback and his longtime Body Coach. TB12 is built on the TB12 Method, a series of healthy daily habits across five pillars: pliability, nutrition, hydration, movement, and mental fitness. The TB12 Method fully integrates these pillars, designed around muscle recovery and injury prevention to achieve longevity and pain-free living, through the help of solution-oriented Body Coach experts.

It opened the trading session at $63.69, the shares rose to $68.8899 and dropped to $63.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WYNN points out that the company has recorded -16.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, WYNN reached to a volume of 13632660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $85.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on WYNN stock. On April 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WYNN shares from 98 to 96.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, WYNN shares gained by 2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.28 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.38, while it was recorded at 63.69 for the last single week of trading, and 72.05 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.30 and a Gross Margin at +13.00. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.08.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

There are presently around $4,963 million, or 67.30% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,324,534, which is approximately 2.441% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,234,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $616.86 million in WYNN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $500.62 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 27.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 11,601,922 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 7,376,080 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 55,311,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,289,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 997,345 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 2,689,176 shares during the same period.