Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Allakos Inc. [ALLK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Allakos Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLK] closed the trading session at $5.60 on 09/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.57, while the highest price level was $6.48. The company report on September 19, 2022 that Allakos Announces Pricing of $150 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock.

Allakos Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLK), a biotechnology company developing lirentelimab (AK002) and AK006 for the treatment of allergic and inflammatory diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 29,882,000 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $5.02 per share. Investors who have agreed to purchase shares in the offering include Logos Capital, Alta Partners, Braidwell LP, BVF Partners L.P., Commodore Capital, Deep Track Capital, Frazier Life Sciences, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), RTW Investments, L.P., Surveyor Capital (a Citadel Company), TCGX, and Vivo Capital. Before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, the company expects to receive total gross proceeds of approximately $150 million. All of the shares are to be sold by the company. The offering is expected to close on or about September 21, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies is acting as the lead book-running manager and Cowen and LifeSci Capital are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.80 percent and weekly performance of -4.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 67.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, ALLK reached to a volume of 8266663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Allakos Inc. [ALLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLK shares is $6.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Allakos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Allakos Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on ALLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allakos Inc. is set at 0.57 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

ALLK stock trade performance evaluation

Allakos Inc. [ALLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.11. With this latest performance, ALLK shares gained by 38.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.96 for Allakos Inc. [ALLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 5.10 for the last 200 days.

Allakos Inc. [ALLK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.02.

Allakos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Allakos Inc. [ALLK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allakos Inc. go to -10.50%.

Allakos Inc. [ALLK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $199 million, or 52.10% of ALLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLK stocks are: RIVERVEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,887,932, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 2,545,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.25 million in ALLK stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $12.12 million in ALLK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allakos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Allakos Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLK] by around 6,073,208 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 7,764,088 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 21,765,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,602,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 566,919 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,943,551 shares during the same period.