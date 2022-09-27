Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Revenue clocked in at $18.80 million, down -43.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] price surged by 3.06 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on August 26, 2022 that Vinco Ventures Announces Executive Leadership Changes.

Ross Miller, Will Serve As Co-CEO along with John Colucci and Lisa King.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) (“Vinco Ventures,” “Vinco,” or the “Company”), a digital media and content technologies holding company, today announced executive leadership changes to support the Company’s operational and growth plans. In accordance with the court order from the State of Nevada and effective immediately, Ross Miller, Esq. will serve as co-CEOs along with John Colucci and Lisa King.

A sum of 14269495 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.39M shares. Vinco Ventures Inc. shares reached a high of $1.04 and dropped to a low of $0.915 until finishing in the latest session at $0.92.

Guru’s Opinion on Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.34.

BBIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -12.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.86 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9885, while it was recorded at 0.9157 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2607 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vinco Ventures Inc. Fundamentals:

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40 million, or 20.80% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,016,228, which is approximately 336.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,797,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.09 million in BBIG stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $2.94 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 28,664,827 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 9,802,009 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,023,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,490,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,916,877 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,069,183 shares during the same period.