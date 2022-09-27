United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] fell -47.39% so far this year. What now?

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] price plunged by -2.37 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Avalanche Technology and UMC Announce 22nm Production of High-Density MRAM-Based Devices for Aerospace Applications.

New standard solutions are the highest endurance, highest density and lowest power non-volatile memory options available.

Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), a leading semiconductor foundry, announced today the immediate availability of new High-Reliability Persistent SRAM (P-SRAM) memory devices through UMC’s 22nm process technology. Based on Avalanche Technology’s latest generation of Spin Transfer Torque Magnetoresistive RAM (STT-MRAM) technology, this much anticipated third generation product platform offers significant density, endurance, reliability and power benefits over existing non-volatile solutions.

A sum of 9233467 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.34M shares. United Microelectronics Corporation shares reached a high of $5.88 and dropped to a low of $5.71 until finishing in the latest session at $5.77.

The one-year UMC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.05. The average equity rating for UMC stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $7.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for UMC shares from 8.40 to 7.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

UMC Stock Performance Analysis:

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.84. With this latest performance, UMC shares dropped by -17.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.22 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.67, while it was recorded at 6.02 for the last single week of trading, and 8.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Microelectronics Corporation Fundamentals:

United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

UMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 34.10%.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] Insider Position Details

Positions in United Microelectronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 22,370,415 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 19,846,821 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 87,701,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,918,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,540,368 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,151,454 shares during the same period.