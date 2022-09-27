Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Revenue clocked in at $13.87 billion, down -25.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] plunged by -$0.92 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $44.435 during the day while it closed the day at $43.42. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Truist increases prime rate to 6.25 percent.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) announced an increase in its prime lending rate to 6.25 percent from 5.50 percent, effective tomorrow, September 22, 2022.

About TruistTruist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $545 billion as of June 30, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Truist Financial Corporation stock has also loss -9.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TFC stock has declined by -10.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.77% and lost -25.84% year-on date.

The market cap for TFC stock reached $58.19 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 6519260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $55.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on TFC stock. On January 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TFC shares from 63 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.16.

TFC stock trade performance evaluation

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.52. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -12.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.48 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.62, while it was recorded at 45.17 for the last single week of trading, and 53.62 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.99. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 2.75%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,811 million, or 75.50% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,837,620, which is approximately 1.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,605,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.19 billion in TFC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.68 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 10.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

733 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 70,225,851 shares. Additionally, 632 investors decreased positions by around 65,880,042 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 849,876,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 985,982,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,475,953 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 6,299,847 shares during the same period.