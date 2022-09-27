TAL Education Group [TAL] Stock trading around $5.04 per share: What’s Next?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] gained 5.44% or 0.26 points to close at $5.04 with a heavy trading volume of 6556662 shares.

It opened the trading session at $4.86, the shares rose to $5.17 and dropped to $4.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TAL points out that the company has recorded 64.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -215.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, TAL reached to a volume of 6556662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $5.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $4.40, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on TAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.30.

Trading performance analysis for TAL stock

TAL Education Group [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.18. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.07, while it was recorded at 5.01 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.97 and a Gross Margin at +49.82. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.21.

TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at TAL Education Group [TAL]

There are presently around $1,568 million, or 62.60% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 49,434,809, which is approximately 17.118% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 22,717,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.49 million in TAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $103.19 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 3.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 53,086,658 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 28,906,796 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 229,034,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,028,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,895,185 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,346,877 shares during the same period.