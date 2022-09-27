SVB Leerink lifts LAVA Therapeutics N.V. [LVTX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ: LVTX] gained 97.50% on the last trading session, reaching $4.74 price per share at the time. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Seagen and LAVA Therapeutics Announce Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement to Advance LAVA-1223, a Preclinical Gamma Delta Bispecific T Cell Engager for EGFR-Expressing Solid Tumors.

– Seagen to Develop and Commercialize LAVA-1223, a Bispecific T Cell Engager Designed to Target and Activate Vγ9Vδ2 (Gamma Delta) T Cells in the Presence of EGFR-Expressing Solid Tumors –.

– LAVA to Receive Upfront Payment of $50 Million, With Potential for Milestones of up to Approximately $650 Million and Royalties–.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. represents 25.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $120.30 million with the latest information. LVTX stock price has been found in the range of $4.38 to $5.6699.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.61K shares, LVTX reached a trading volume of 44109804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LAVA Therapeutics N.V. [LVTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVTX shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on LVTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36.

Trading performance analysis for LVTX stock

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. [LVTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 97.50. With this latest performance, LVTX shares gained by 91.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.02 for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. [LVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 3.85 for the last 200 days.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. [LVTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LAVA Therapeutics N.V. [LVTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -887.06. LAVA Therapeutics N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -906.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.80.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at LAVA Therapeutics N.V. [LVTX]

There are presently around $37 million, or 55.10% of LVTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVTX stocks are: NOVO HOLDINGS A/S with ownership of 3,327,312, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.27% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 2,816,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.35 million in LVTX stocks shares; and NICHOLAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $2.14 million in LVTX stock with ownership of nearly -14.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LAVA Therapeutics N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in LAVA Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ:LVTX] by around 6,958 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 163,197 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 7,669,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,839,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVTX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,058 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 732 shares during the same period.