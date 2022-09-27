Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell -26.77% so far this year. What now?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] price plunged by -2.12 percent to reach at -$0.68. The company report on September 26, 2022 that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today is celebrating the contributions of President & Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven, an industry veteran and proven Leader, who announced plans to step down from his role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the end of September and from his role as President at the end of December. Mike will become an Executive Advisor for the Company at the start of 2023. With this announcement, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bob Jordan will assume the additional role of President, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

“I want to thank Mike for nearly three decades of Leadership and his unwavering commitment to the cause that is Southwest Airlines. We would not be where we are today without his countless contributions,” said Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan. “Mike has spent more than 16 years overseeing our operation as Chief of Operations and Chief Operating Officer, helping to usher in a new era for Southwest Airlines through a series of major initiatives, including modernizing our fleet, achieving ETOPS certification, and allowing us to expand our footprint to Hawaii—just to name a few—all the while serving as a champion for our People.”.

A sum of 6927910 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.60M shares. Southwest Airlines Co. shares reached a high of $32.33 and dropped to a low of $31.30 until finishing in the latest session at $31.37.

The one-year LUV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.89. The average equity rating for LUV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $51.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $55, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.57. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -18.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.37 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.92, while it was recorded at 33.13 for the last single week of trading, and 41.61 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.82 and a Gross Margin at +7.34. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.61.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

There are presently around $14,285 million, or 80.10% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,223,493, which is approximately 1.896% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 52,919,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.26 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -1.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 397 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 26,353,825 shares. Additionally, 498 investors decreased positions by around 26,283,971 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 402,724,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,362,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,299,926 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 3,609,375 shares during the same period.