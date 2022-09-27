Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] is -51.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] plunged by -$7.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $176.91 during the day while it closed the day at $165.11. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023.

Product revenue of $466.3 million in the second quarter, representing 83% year-over-year growth.

Remaining performance obligations of $2.7 billion, representing 78% year-over-year growth.

Snowflake Inc. stock has also loss -12.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNOW stock has inclined by 11.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.89% and lost -51.26% year-on date.

The market cap for SNOW stock reached $52.73 billion, with 318.36 million shares outstanding and 289.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.08M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 6149262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $222.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $182, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on SNOW stock. On August 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SNOW shares from 165 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 10.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 161.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

SNOW stock trade performance evaluation

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.04. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -15.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.29 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.91, while it was recorded at 174.10 for the last single week of trading, and 206.62 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.64 and a Gross Margin at +61.95. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.82.

Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.