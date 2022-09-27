Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH] fell -83.50% so far this year. What now?

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SHPH] closed the trading session at $6.35 on 09/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.60, while the highest price level was $7.40. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Enters into Manufacturing Agreement for Ropidoxuridine.

Agreement to help advance lead clinical sensitizer drug candidate.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT) while reducing its side effects, entered into an agreement with TCG GreenChem, Inc. to manufacture Ropidoxuridine, the Company’s lead clinical sensitizer drug candidate, for use in formulating the drug product for testing in clinical trials of Ropidoxuridine and RT of cancers.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, SHPH reached to a volume of 15558702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

SHPH stock trade performance evaluation

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.51.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.68. The present Moving Average recorded at 6.61 for the last single week of trading.