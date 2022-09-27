Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] moved down -7.71: Why It’s Important

Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE: RITM] traded at a low on 09/26/22, posting a -7.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.54. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Rithm Capital Corp. Declares Third Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Dividends.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared third quarter 2022 common and preferred stock dividends.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11850412 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rithm Capital Corp. stands at 5.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.14%.

The market cap for RITM stock reached $3.62 billion, with 466.81 million shares outstanding and 464.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, RITM reached a trading volume of 11850412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corp. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

How has RITM stock performed recently?

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.22. With this latest performance, RITM shares dropped by -24.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.83 for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.69, while it was recorded at 8.35 for the last single week of trading, and 10.31 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corp. go to 14.14%.

Insider trade positions for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]

There are presently around $1,674 million, or 48.20% of RITM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,779,054, which is approximately 1.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,950,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.05 million in RITM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $106.34 million in RITM stock with ownership of nearly -7.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rithm Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE:RITM] by around 21,386,634 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 17,183,159 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 183,441,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,011,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RITM stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,419,529 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,301,170 shares during the same period.