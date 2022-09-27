Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell -72.37% so far this year. What now?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] closed the trading session at $2.10 on 09/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.08, while the highest price level was $2.37. The company report on September 20, 2022 that QVC+ and HSN+ Streaming Experience Launches on Samsung Smart TVs.

Video commerce leaders QVC and HSN bring livestream shoppable app to Samsung Smart TV.

QVC® and HSN®, world leaders in multiplatform video commerce (“vCommerce”), have launched their interactive streaming shopping service on Samsung Smart TVs. The QVC+ and HSN+ combined streaming experience offers millions of Samsung Smart TV users QVC’s and HSN’s most robust, comprehensive video commerce experience, with live, on-demand and streaming-only content together in one, easy-to-use, fully shoppable app. It is currently the only shopping app on Samsung Smart TV that allows viewers to complete purchases within the app and combines multiple channels of live content with video on demand. Samsung Smart TV users can sign into their QVC or HSN account to learn about their favorite products and complete purchases, all within the app. QVC and HSN are part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -72.37 percent and weekly performance of -18.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -36.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, QRTEA reached to a volume of 6976404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $3.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $11, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

QRTEA stock trade performance evaluation

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.60. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -36.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.91 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.04, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 4.68 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +24.22. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $683 million, or 88.30% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 49,701,086, which is approximately -2.15% of the company’s market cap and around 8.94% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,262,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.95 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $51.93 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 60.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

151 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 52,586,068 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 55,630,787 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 216,964,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,181,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,234,774 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 24,198,253 shares during the same period.