NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] is -48.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ: NAOV] gained 25.17% on the last trading session, reaching $0.54 price per share at the time. The company report on September 23, 2022 that NanoVibronix UroShield Approved for Sale through NHS Internal Supply Chain Contract.

New Contract is Expected to Increase Availability and Expedite Distribution of UroShield Across the United Kingdom.

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company utilizing the Company’s proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced its UroShield has been approved for sale by the U.K.’s National Health System’s (NHS) internal supply organization, NHS Supply Chain, through a new contract.

NanoVibronix Inc. represents 28.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.10 million with the latest information. NAOV stock price has been found in the range of $0.4512 to $0.5988.

If compared to the average trading volume of 141.09K shares, NAOV reached a trading volume of 14968129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoVibronix Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for NAOV stock

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.97. With this latest performance, NAOV shares dropped by -1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.57 for NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5842, while it was recorded at 0.4718 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7561 for the last 200 days.

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NanoVibronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.20% of NAOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 651,262, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., holding 248,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in NAOV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.11 million in NAOV stock with ownership of nearly 5.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoVibronix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ:NAOV] by around 10,082 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 386,468 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,061,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,458,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAOV stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 216,170 shares during the same period.