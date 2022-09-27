Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] – find out why.

Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE: MCW] gained 7.65% or 0.66 points to close at $9.29 with a heavy trading volume of 6432884 shares. The company report on September 23, 2022 that PG&E and EQT Set to Join S&P 500; ExlService to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) will replace Citrix Systems Inc. (NASD: CTXS) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3. Vista Equity Partners is acquiring Citrix Systems in a transaction expected to be completed September 30, pending final conditions.

It opened the trading session at $9.48, the shares rose to $9.80 and dropped to $9.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MCW points out that the company has recorded -41.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, MCW reached to a volume of 6432884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCW shares is $14.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Mister Car Wash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Mister Car Wash Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mister Car Wash Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCW in the course of the last twelve months was 94.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MCW stock

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, MCW shares dropped by -12.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.79 for Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.75, while it was recorded at 8.89 for the last single week of trading, and 13.80 for the last 200 days.

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.34 and a Gross Margin at +53.62. Mister Car Wash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.90.

Mister Car Wash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mister Car Wash Inc. go to 13.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]

There are presently around $2,891 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCW stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 219,213,079, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 13,484,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.27 million in MCW stocks shares; and SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $86.11 million in MCW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mister Car Wash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE:MCW] by around 16,242,756 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 6,898,355 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 288,094,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,235,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCW stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,047,223 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,977,970 shares during the same period.