Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] is -12.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] closed the trading session at $58.35 on 09/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.095, while the highest price level was $59.12. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Mondelēz International’s SnackFutures Opens Applications for CoLab 2023 Start-Up Engagement Program.

In its third year, CoLab 2023 is inviting DISRUPTIVELY DELICIOUS snack brands to apply for its collaborative start-up program.

Companies selected will participate in a 12-week growth-centric curriculum beginning in spring 2023 and receive a $20,000 grant.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.00 percent and weekly performance of -3.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, MDLZ reached to a volume of 7178978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $73.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 55.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MDLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -9.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.40 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.53, while it was recorded at 59.32 for the last single week of trading, and 63.67 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 5.24%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $62,058 million, or 80.00% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,137,248, which is approximately 2.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,396,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.57 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.52 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

816 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 61,838,323 shares. Additionally, 765 investors decreased positions by around 63,992,600 shares, while 316 investors held positions by with 937,716,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,063,547,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,548,415 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 5,449,059 shares during the same period.