MoffettNathanson slashes price target on Adobe Inc. [ADBE] – find out why.

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] price plunged by -2.67 percent to reach at -$7.6. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Adobe to Acquire Figma.

Combination of Adobe and Figma Will Usher in New Era of Collaborative Creativity.

Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Figma, a leading web-first collaborative design platform, for approximately $20 billion in cash and stock. The combination of Adobe and Figma will usher in a new era of collaborative creativity.

A sum of 6701524 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.24M shares. Adobe Inc. shares reached a high of $288.90 and dropped to a low of $276.75 until finishing in the latest session at $276.96.

The one-year ADBE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.8. The average equity rating for ADBE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Adobe Inc. [ADBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $383.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Adobe Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $425 to $310. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc. stock. On September 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ADBE shares from 450 to 355.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc. is set at 13.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ADBE Stock Performance Analysis:

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.45. With this latest performance, ADBE shares dropped by -31.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.88 for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 386.22, while it was recorded at 285.19 for the last single week of trading, and 437.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adobe Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adobe Inc. [ADBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.82 and a Gross Margin at +87.11. Adobe Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.72.

Adobe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ADBE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc. go to 13.79%.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $106,060 million, or 84.30% of ADBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,024,018, which is approximately 1.336% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,790,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.19 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.14 billion in ADBE stock with ownership of nearly -2.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adobe Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 1,098 institutional holders increased their position in Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE] by around 21,297,710 shares. Additionally, 1,154 investors decreased positions by around 24,264,329 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 337,382,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,944,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADBE stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,258,583 shares, while 198 institutional investors sold positions of 1,575,548 shares during the same period.