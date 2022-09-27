Market cap of HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT] reaches 18.70M – now what?

HeartBeam Inc. [NASDAQ: BEAT] jumped around 0.45 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.48 at the close of the session, up 22.17%. The company report on September 20, 2022 that HeartBeam Launches New Video Showcasing the HeartBeam AIMI™ and AIMIGo™ Technologies.

Reminder: Company to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere, today announced that in conjunction with an upcoming virtual roadshow webinar taking place Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET, it has released a new video that takes viewers behind the scenes for a featured look at the HeartBeam AIMIGo technology and will be shown to viewers of the webcast.

HeartBeam Inc. stock is now -19.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BEAT Stock saw the intraday high of $3.10 and lowest of $1.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.47, which means current price is +121.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, BEAT reached a trading volume of 9496173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEAT shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HeartBeam Inc. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.25. With this latest performance, BEAT shares gained by 89.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.17% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.91 for HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.49, while it was recorded at 1.98 for the last single week of trading, and 1.85 for the last 200 days.

HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.04.

HeartBeam Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 12.60.

Insider trade positions for HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.90% of BEAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEAT stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 195,000, which is approximately -52.795% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39000.0 in BEAT stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $13000.0 in BEAT stock with ownership of nearly 69.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HeartBeam Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in HeartBeam Inc. [NASDAQ:BEAT] by around 4,430 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 306,023 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 92,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEAT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,250 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 87,934 shares during the same period.