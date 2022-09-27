Market cap of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] reaches 10.41M – now what?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] closed the trading session at $0.09 on 09/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.08, while the highest price level was $0.1145. The company report on September 15, 2022 that E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Announces New Headquarter in Central Fuzhou City.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired a building and moved to its new headquarter in Fuzhou city of China Fujian province. The new office in city center reaffirms E-Home’s commitment to continue to grow in the region, where the Company was founded 8 years ago.

With the support from shareholders, customers and all stakeholders of the Company, E-Home has been expanding its scope of services since its establishment on April 1, 2014. With devotion to provide the best services for clients, E-Home is strengthening its skills and services while building strong brand in the market, which helps the business expand all over the province and beyond. In order to accelerate the development of business and attract more talents, the Company has purchased a building and moved to the new headquarter in Fuzhou city of China Fujian Province. E-Home, its subsidiaries Zhongrun (Fujian) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Chuangying Business Technology Co. are now based in the new headquarter office, which consolidates local employees into a single-tenant location for optimal collaboration and allows the Company to pursue its growth plans with a focus on the employee experience.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -93.92 percent and weekly performance of -41.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -88.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -60.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -72.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, EJH reached to a volume of 14905647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.94. With this latest performance, EJH shares dropped by -60.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.82 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2368, while it was recorded at 0.1135 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6071 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.16 and a Gross Margin at +35.17. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.60.

Return on Total Capital for EJH is now 17.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.25. Additionally, EJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] managed to generate an average of $14,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 836,210, which is approximately 173.988% of the company’s market cap and around 20.07% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 409,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37000.0 in EJH stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $12000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 1,104,622 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 102,783 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 288,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,496,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 540,840 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 78,600 shares during the same period.