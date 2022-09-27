Market Analysts see Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] falling to $16. Time to buy?

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] closed the trading session at $14.57 on 09/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.41, while the highest price level was $15.23. The company report on September 23, 2022 that PG&E and EQT Set to Join S&P 500; ExlService to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) will replace Citrix Systems Inc. (NASD: CTXS) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3. Vista Equity Partners is acquiring Citrix Systems in a transaction expected to be completed September 30, pending final conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.42 percent and weekly performance of 2.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, LESL reached to a volume of 13450918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $19.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $26 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $27, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on LESL stock. On December 07, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LESL shares from 38 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 30.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

LESL stock trade performance evaluation

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.35 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.95, while it was recorded at 13.69 for the last single week of trading, and 18.54 for the last 200 days.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.57 and a Gross Margin at +44.32. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.43.

Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 9.70%.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,878 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 18,120,403, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, holding 14,449,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.53 million in LESL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $175.92 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly -8.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 25,453,302 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 19,381,045 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 152,666,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,500,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,540,602 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,018,739 shares during the same period.