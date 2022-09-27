Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] is -46.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.21 during the day while it closed the day at $3.01. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Lufax Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Lufax Holding Ltd stock has also loss -15.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LU stock has declined by -52.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.00% and lost -46.54% year-on date.

The market cap for LU stock reached $7.02 billion, with 2.29 billion shares outstanding and 2.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.23M shares, LU reached a trading volume of 8315275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $6.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA dropped their target price from $8 to $6.80. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on LU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

LU stock trade performance evaluation

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.21. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -30.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.32 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.28 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 0.10%.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,087 million, or 16.90% of LU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,330,586, which is approximately 45.179% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 39,699,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.5 million in LU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $97.87 million in LU stock with ownership of nearly 0.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lufax Holding Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 68,291,504 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 50,593,187 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 242,181,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,066,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,064,419 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,794,383 shares during the same period.