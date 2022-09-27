Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] is -88.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: KPRX] price plunged by -10.05 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Kiora Pharmaceuticals to Implement 1-for-40 Reverse Split.

Salt Lake City, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – September 26, 2022) – Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) (“Kiora” or the “Company”) announced that its stockholders authorized a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock. Following the annual stockholder meeting, the board of directors approved a reverse stock split of one share of common stock for every 40 shares of common stock. On The NASDAQ Capital Market, trading on a split-adjusted basis is expected to begin on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder’s percentage interest in the Company, except for minor changes due to the treatment of fractional shares as described below. Following the reverse stock split, the Company’s total common shares outstanding will be reduced to approximately 1,079,078 shares. The number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock will remain at 50,000,000 and the par value will remain $0.01. The reverse stock split will also cause a proportional reduction in the number of warrants and stock options along with an associated increase in exercise prices. No fractional shares will be issued following the reverse stock split, and cash will be paid to holders in lieu of any fractional shares. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse stock split is 49721T 309.

A sum of 12363388 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.54M shares. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $8.60 and dropped to a low of $6.76 until finishing in the latest session at $0.18.

The one-year KPRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.75. The average equity rating for KPRX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPRX shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

KPRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.09. With this latest performance, KPRX shares dropped by -30.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.73 for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1838, while it was recorded at 0.1876 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5223 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.10% of KPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPRX stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 547,128, which is approximately 3.278% of the company’s market cap and around 11.82% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 67,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12000.0 in KPRX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $9000.0 in KPRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:KPRX] by around 109,719 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 105,003 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 621,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 836,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPRX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,440 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 43,405 shares during the same period.