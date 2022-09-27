iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] is -75.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iSpecimen Inc. [NASDAQ: ISPC] loss -7.28% on the last trading session, reaching $1.91 price per share at the time. The company report on September 22, 2022 that iSpecimen Names Chief Financial Officer, Tracy Curley, Interim CEO.

Current President and CEO, Christopher Ianelli, to Leave Company.

iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, announced today the immediate appointment of Tracy Curley as interim CEO, replacing current Chief Executive Officer and President, Christopher Ianelli. In addition to serving as interim CEO, Ms. Curley will remain CFO. The Board of Directors (the “Board”) is currently reviewing the Company’s near- and long-term needs pertaining to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

iSpecimen Inc. represents 8.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.76 million with the latest information. ISPC stock price has been found in the range of $1.8304 to $2.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 147.05K shares, ISPC reached a trading volume of 15123038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISPC shares is $9.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iSpecimen Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

Trading performance analysis for ISPC stock

iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, ISPC shares dropped by -18.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.74 for iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.23, while it was recorded at 1.84 for the last single week of trading, and 4.06 for the last 200 days.

iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.21 and a Gross Margin at +43.85. iSpecimen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -713.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.75.

iSpecimen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iSpecimen Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.70% of ISPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISPC stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 65,834, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; GRIMES & COMPANY, INC., holding 62,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in ISPC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.12 million in ISPC stock with ownership of nearly 70.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iSpecimen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in iSpecimen Inc. [NASDAQ:ISPC] by around 88,946 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 26,877 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 257,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISPC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,352 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 12,101 shares during the same period.