Inpixon [INPX] Revenue clocked in at $19.50 million, down -76.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] gained 21.50% on the last trading session, reaching $0.14 price per share at the time. The company report on September 26, 2022 that KINS Technology Group Inc. Announces Execution of Merger Agreement to Acquire Leading Workplace Experience Platform Business.

KINS Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: KINZ) (“KINS”), a special purpose acquisition corporation sponsored by KINS Capital LLC, announced the execution of an agreement and plan of merger the (“Merger Agreement”) pursuant to which it will acquire a leading-edge workplace experience application business from Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX). The transaction will be structured as a business combination with Inpixon’s wholly owned subsidiary, CXApp Holdings Corp (“CXApp”) and is anticipated to result in Inpixon shareholders receiving shares of KINS capital stock valued at approximately $69 million (the “Business Combination”). The transaction has been approved by each of the Board of Directors of KINS, CXApp and Inpixon and is expected to be consummated in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory and stockholder approval by the stockholders of KINZ and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions.

The CXApp platform offers a suite of workplace experience solutions including an enterprise workplace application, events platform, indoor mapping and augmented reality technologies, targeting the emerging hybrid workplace market to provide enhanced experiences across people, places, and things.

Inpixon represents 161.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.53 million with the latest information. INPX stock price has been found in the range of $0.1215 to $0.178.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, INPX reached a trading volume of 25260753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for INPX stock

Inpixon [INPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.56. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.03 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1457, while it was recorded at 0.1242 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2801 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -307.81 and a Gross Margin at +44.73. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -432.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.13.

Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Inpixon [INPX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inpixon [INPX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.90% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,899,809, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.81% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,030,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in INPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.14 million in INPX stock with ownership of nearly -22.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inpixon stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 667,496 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,393,636 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,465,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,526,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 383,139 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,113,527 shares during the same period.