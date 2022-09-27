Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Is Currently -1.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] loss -1.90% on the last trading session, reaching $15.52 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Host Hotels & Resorts Recommends that Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by MacKenzie Capital Management, LP.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) has learned that MacKenzie Capital Management, LP (“Purchaser”) made an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer for up to 100,000 operating partnership units (“OP Units”) of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. (“Host L.P.”) at a price of $13.00 per OP Unit less cash distributions made by Host L.P. after July 15, 2022 (the “MacKenzie Offer”). This follows multiple earlier “mini-tender” offers by the Purchaser launched between 2016 and 2021. Neither the Company nor Host L.P. are in any way associated with the MacKenzie Offer, and holders of OP Units are under no obligation to take any action with respect to the MacKenzie Offer.

Mini-tender offers seek less than 5 percent of a company’s outstanding equity. This allows the offering company to avoid many of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) disclosure and procedural requirements for tender offers. The SEC’s guidance to investors on “mini-tender” offers is available at www.sec.gov/reportspubs/investor-publications/investorpubsminitendhtm.html. This guidance advises that mini-tender offers “have been increasingly used to catch investors off guard” and that investors “may end up selling their securities at below-market prices.”.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. represents 714.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.35 billion with the latest information. HST stock price has been found in the range of $15.45 to $15.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.62M shares, HST reached a trading volume of 7402862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $22.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $20 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on HST stock. On March 30, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HST shares from 20 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 12.74.

Trading performance analysis for HST stock

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.91. With this latest performance, HST shares dropped by -18.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.46 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.86, while it was recorded at 16.41 for the last single week of trading, and 18.10 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.74 and a Gross Margin at -2.32. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

There are presently around $11,310 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,652,826, which is approximately -0.582% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,357,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in HST stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $813.44 million in HST stock with ownership of nearly -13.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 84,404,833 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 71,111,930 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 573,196,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 728,713,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,000,726 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,214,048 shares during the same period.