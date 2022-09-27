Guggenheim slashes price target on Salesforce Inc. [CRM] – find out why.

Salesforce Inc. [NYSE: CRM] slipped around -0.69 points on Monday, while shares priced at $146.32 at the close of the session, down -0.47%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that SALESFORCE APPOINTS ROBIN WASHINGTON LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the appointment of Robin Washington as Lead Independent Director of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective September 15, 2022. Washington, who also chairs the Board’s Audit Committee, succeeds Sanford Robertson, who will continue to serve as a Director and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Washington is a highly-respected business leader, recognized for her financial expertise and experience across technology and healthcare. She has served as Director of Salesforce since 2013, including as Chair of the Audit & Finance Committee, and helped guide the Company through a number of pivotal milestones, including the organization’s growth from $4 billion to more than $26 billion in revenue, the COVID-19 pandemic, and transformative acquisitions such as MuleSoft, Tableau and Slack.

Salesforce Inc. stock is now -42.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRM Stock saw the intraday high of $151.19 and lowest of $145.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 311.75, which means current price is +1.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, CRM reached a trading volume of 7749971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Salesforce Inc. [CRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $222.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Salesforce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Salesforce Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $242, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CRM stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CRM shares from 315 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salesforce Inc. is set at 5.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 26.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CRM stock performed recently?

Salesforce Inc. [CRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.26. With this latest performance, CRM shares dropped by -15.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.49 for Salesforce Inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.29, while it was recorded at 148.18 for the last single week of trading, and 193.31 for the last 200 days.

Salesforce Inc. [CRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Salesforce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Salesforce Inc. [CRM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salesforce Inc. go to 18.33%.

Insider trade positions for Salesforce Inc. [CRM]

There are presently around $113,911 million, or 80.30% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,345,967, which is approximately 2.222% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,085,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.11 billion in CRM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.17 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly -19.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,089 institutional holders increased their position in Salesforce Inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 63,933,486 shares. Additionally, 1,087 investors decreased positions by around 55,192,108 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 659,378,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 778,504,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,250,317 shares, while 240 institutional investors sold positions of 6,631,804 shares during the same period.