For Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP], Analyst sees a drop to $3. What next?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRBP] traded at a low on 09/26/22, posting a -6.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.16. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Anne Altmeyer, PhD to Board of Directors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), an immunology company, today announced the appointment of Anne Altmeyer, PhD, MBA, MPH to its board of directors.

“Anne is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of advancing R&D programs and creating corporate value through successful business development transactions,” said Alan Holmer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Corbus. “Her corporate development expertise and oncology R&D experience will be invaluable to Corbus as we advance and expand our pipeline. We are excited to welcome Anne to our board.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6441607 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stands at 8.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.55%.

The market cap for CRBP stock reached $21.05 million, with 125.26 million shares outstanding and 124.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 854.86K shares, CRBP reached a trading volume of 6441607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBP shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CRBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 216.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has CRBP stock performed recently?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.61. With this latest performance, CRBP shares dropped by -26.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.02 for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2301, while it was recorded at 0.1765 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3627 for the last 200 days.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -6350.09 and a Gross Margin at -85.92. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5176.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.46.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Insider trade positions for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]

There are presently around $5 million, or 25.80% of CRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBP stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 7,062,485, which is approximately -37.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,045,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.81 million in CRBP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.69 million in CRBP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRBP] by around 1,235,950 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 10,637,849 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 19,942,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,816,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRBP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 549,504 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,658,311 shares during the same period.