Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] Stock trading around $8.12 per share: What’s Next?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] closed the trading session at $8.12 on 09/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.065, while the highest price level was $8.34. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Deutsche Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 6.25%.

Deutsche Bank today announced that its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York (DBNY), and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) have increased their prime lending from 5.50% to 6.25% effective tomorrow, September 22, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.04 percent and weekly performance of -11.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, DB reached to a volume of 6681768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 317.15.

DB stock trade performance evaluation

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.26. With this latest performance, DB shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.00 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.67, while it was recorded at 8.56 for the last single week of trading, and 10.99 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 1.01%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,458 million, or 39.57% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: DEUTSCHE BANK AG with ownership of 82,407,988, which is approximately 40.243% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 70,648,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $573.66 million in DB stocks shares; and HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $547.2 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

111 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 116,409,495 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 171,480,612 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 261,122,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,012,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,336,125 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 139,814,203 shares during the same period.