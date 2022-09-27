Credit Suisse lifts Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.31% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.69%. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Santander Bank Raises Its Prime Rate to 6.25%.

Santander Bank, N.A. announced today it has raised its prime rate from 5.50% to 6.25%, effective September 21, 2022.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country’s largest retail and commercial banks with $102 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank’s nearly 8,600 employees and nearly 2 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) – one of the most respected banking groups in the world with 157 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is overseen by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander’s intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

Over the last 12 months, SAN stock dropped by -35.71%. The one-year Banco Santander S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.35. The average equity rating for SAN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.73 billion, with 16.79 billion shares outstanding and 16.79 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, SAN stock reached a trading volume of 7426339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $3.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.83.

SAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.69. With this latest performance, SAN shares dropped by -4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.34 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $820 million, or 2.00% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 150,126,996, which is approximately 8.849% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 18,580,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.48 million in SAN stocks shares; and MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $42.26 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly 7.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 39,723,325 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 21,696,984 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 288,795,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,215,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,208,353 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,107,577 shares during the same period.