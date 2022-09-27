Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] Revenue clocked in at $8.39 billion, down -47.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE: SID] slipped around -0.19 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.30 at the close of the session, down -7.63%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Early Results and Settlement of Cash Tender Offer by CSN Resources S.A.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (“CSN”) (NYSE: SID) informs today the early results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by its Luxembourg finance subsidiary, CSN Resources S.A. (“CSN Resources”), for up to US$300.0 million in aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its outstanding 7.625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes are fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSN. In addition, CSN Resources informs that the Financing Condition (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) has been satisfied.

The Tender Offer is being made on the terms and is subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated February 3, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock is now -47.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SID Stock saw the intraday high of $2.46 and lowest of $2.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.97, which means current price is +0.88% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, SID reached a trading volume of 6984246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

How has SID stock performed recently?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.55. With this latest performance, SID shares dropped by -27.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.60 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.81, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.24 and a Gross Margin at +45.77. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 81.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.22.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional go to 3.91%.

Insider trade positions for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]

There are presently around $90 million, or 3.10% of SID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SID stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,140,549, which is approximately 0.091% of the company’s market cap and around 54.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 5,825,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.4 million in SID stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $9.67 million in SID stock with ownership of nearly 2203.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE:SID] by around 11,684,774 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 11,167,265 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 16,415,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,267,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SID stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 748,272 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 7,675,900 shares during the same period.