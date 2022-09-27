Bernstein slashes price target on General Electric Company [GE] – find out why.

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] plunged by -$0.2 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $66.16 during the day while it closed the day at $64.35. The company report on September 14, 2022 that China Airlines Completes its Asset Records Solution With Adoption of GE Digital’s Record Management System.

Single cloud-based solution is designed to help operators to digitize, index, and archive maintenance records and connect records to internal and external operations.

General Electric Company stock has also loss -4.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GE stock has declined by -3.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.56% and lost -31.88% year-on date.

The market cap for GE stock reached $71.45 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 10422836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $87.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $108 to $113. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 24.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

GE stock trade performance evaluation

General Electric Company [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, GE shares dropped by -17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.92 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.78, while it was recorded at 65.21 for the last single week of trading, and 82.61 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.01 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.47.

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Electric Company [GE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 45.90%.

General Electric Company [GE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49,654 million, or 74.10% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 86,642,960, which is approximately 12.342% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 85,483,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.5 billion in GE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.38 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly -26.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

621 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 78,749,344 shares. Additionally, 863 investors decreased positions by around 60,168,094 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 632,713,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 771,631,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,479,385 shares, while 249 institutional investors sold positions of 2,611,316 shares during the same period.