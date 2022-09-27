Athersys Inc. [ATHX] Is Currently 39.32 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] jumped around 0.46 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.63 at the close of the session, up 39.32%. The company report on September 23, 2022 that Athersys Amends Securities Purchase Agreement in Connection with Recent Registered Direct Offering.

Provides Additional Financial Flexibility in Exchange for New Warrants with a $6.385 Exercise Price.

Company to hold a business update conference call the week of October 3rd.

Athersys Inc. stock is now -92.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATHX Stock saw the intraday high of $2.10 and lowest of $1.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.00, which means current price is +44.25% above from all time high which was touched on 04/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 736.88K shares, ATHX reached a trading volume of 40249641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Athersys Inc. [ATHX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHX stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ATHX shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41.

How has ATHX stock performed recently?

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.41. With this latest performance, ATHX shares dropped by -63.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.43 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.3478, while it was recorded at 1.4580 for the last single week of trading, and 13.3468 for the last 200 days.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1569.79 and a Gross Margin at +78.93. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1576.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -364.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -145.05.

Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

There are presently around $3 million, or 13.10% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 397,879, which is approximately -9.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VAHANIAN & ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL PLANNING INC., holding 215,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in ATHX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $0.21 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly 37.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athersys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 464,603 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 1,007,413 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 221,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,693,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 87,961 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 235,421 shares during the same period.