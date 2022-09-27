Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] is -88.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] loss -12.10% or -0.01 points to close at $0.07 with a heavy trading volume of 8563787 shares. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Issues Letter to Stockholders.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), today released the following letter to stockholders from its Chairman, Kevin Buchi and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Martino.

It opened the trading session at $0.07, the shares rose to $0.08 and dropped to $0.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMPE points out that the company has recorded -87.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.05M shares, AMPE reached to a volume of 8563787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for AMPE stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.31. With this latest performance, AMPE shares dropped by -29.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.64 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1110, while it was recorded at 0.0754 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3171 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.35.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

There are presently around $2 million, or 13.70% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,291,965, which is approximately -10.909% of the company’s market cap and around 7.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,699,064 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in AMPE stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.13 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 998.59% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 5,877,366 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 23,981,066 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 537,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,395,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,491,126 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,582,122 shares during the same period.