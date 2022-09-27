AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] fell -43.83% so far this year. What now?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] slipped around -0.21 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.37 at the close of the session, down -5.87%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Vampires, Mummies and Madmen…Fathom Events’ Fright Fest is Back Bringing Classic Horror Films to the Big Screen.

Tickets are on sale NOW for these frightening favorites, haunting theaters this October.

Films that have been created to both horrify and haunt us have created some of the most iconic and seminal characters in American literature, entertainment, and pop culture.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.76M shares, APE reached a trading volume of 29580868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00.

How has APE stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.84.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.85 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]

157 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APE] by around 17,615,244 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 52,174,352 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 74,020,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,810,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APE stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,462,016 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,453,965 shares during the same period.