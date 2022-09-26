why Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.07

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] closed the trading session at $13.55 on 09/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.12, while the highest price level was $14.00. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Host Investor Event and Announces New Shareholder Q&A Platform.

Company to Host Investor & Analyst Event Aboard Norwegian Prima on October 6th in NYC.

All NCLH Shareholders are Invited to Submit Questions for Management Through New Online Shareholder Engagement Channel.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.67 percent and weekly performance of -11.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.09M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 25306400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $19.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.50. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -2.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.53 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.44, while it was recorded at 14.61 for the last single week of trading, and 17.21 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,355 million, or 59.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,851,028, which is approximately 1.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 33,884,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $459.14 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $315.66 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 5.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 39,416,752 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 25,402,904 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 182,755,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,575,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,638,924 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 7,847,719 shares during the same period.