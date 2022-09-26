Wells Fargo lifts REE Automotive Ltd. [REE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

REE Automotive Ltd. [NASDAQ: REE] closed the trading session at $0.75 on 09/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.728, while the highest price level was $1.00. The company report on September 23, 2022 that REE Automotive Announces Expiration and Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to Warrants.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) (“REE” or the “Company”), an automotive technology leader and provider of electric vehicle (EV) platforms, announced today the expiration and results of its previously announced exchange offer (the “Offer”) and consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) relating to its outstanding (i) public warrants to purchase Class A ordinary shares of the Company, without par value (the “Class A ordinary shares”), which warrants trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “REEAW” (the “public warrants”), and (ii) related private placement warrants to purchase Class A ordinary shares (the “private placement warrants” and, together with the public warrants, the Warrants”). The Offer and Consent Solicitation expired at midnight (end of day), Eastern Time, on September 22, 2022.

REE has been advised that approximately 13,065,941 warrants were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the expiration of the Offer and Consent Solicitation. REE expects to accept all validly tendered warrants for exchange and settlement on or about October 6, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -86.48 percent and weekly performance of -38.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -65.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -45.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -52.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, REE reached to a volume of 13872833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about REE Automotive Ltd. [REE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REE shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for REE Automotive Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for REE Automotive Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on REE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for REE Automotive Ltd. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

REE stock trade performance evaluation

REE Automotive Ltd. [REE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.52. With this latest performance, REE shares dropped by -45.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.29 for REE Automotive Ltd. [REE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1840, while it was recorded at 1.0160 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3151 for the last 200 days.

REE Automotive Ltd. [REE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and REE Automotive Ltd. [REE] shares currently have an operating margin of -8591600.00 and a Gross Margin at -16483.33. REE Automotive Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8422166.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -226.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -203.89.

REE Automotive Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 15.70.

REE Automotive Ltd. [REE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64 million, or 23.10% of REE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REE stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 26,023,261, which is approximately -2.429% of the company’s market cap and around 20.46% of the total institutional ownership; M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 15,487,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.62 million in REE stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $10.32 million in REE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in REE Automotive Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in REE Automotive Ltd. [NASDAQ:REE] by around 14,518,912 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,783,546 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 67,900,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,203,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,245,346 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,788,213 shares during the same period.