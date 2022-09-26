Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.36%. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Investment in Future Secures NGM’s Status as Industry Leader.

Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) continues to demonstrate the impact of Barrick Gold Corporation’s (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) strategy of combining the best assets with the best people as new projects and prospects secure its future as a high-quality, long-life operation for decades to come, says NGM chairman Mark Bristow.

Speaking during a visit by a group of equity analysts and investors to see first-hand the development of the Goldrush underground project, the open pit operations and processing facilities at Cortez, and the Third Shaft project and core shack at Turquoise Ridge, Bristow said NGM had unlocked significant synergies by consolidating mines, teams, processing facilities and landholdings.

Over the last 12 months, GOLD stock dropped by -19.08%. The one-year Barrick Gold Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.29. The average equity rating for GOLD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.69 billion, with 1.78 billion shares outstanding and 1.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.64M shares, GOLD stock reached a trading volume of 24933570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $23.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 29.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

GOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.36. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -10.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.39 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.66, while it was recorded at 15.06 for the last single week of trading, and 19.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barrick Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.96 and a Gross Margin at +37.66. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

GOLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to -7.20%.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,913 million, or 64.10% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 74,566,582, which is approximately -2.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 70,213,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $846.2 million in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly -18.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 367 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 88,387,506 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 78,234,095 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 863,260,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,029,882,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,014,575 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 9,267,502 shares during the same period.