Truist slashes price target on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] – find out why.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] plunged by -$1.3 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $24.44 during the day while it closed the day at $23.62. The company report on September 23, 2022 that Enterprise Announces Record Date for Unitholder Meeting to Approve Employee Benefit Plans.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) today announced that it will hold a special meeting of unitholders at 8:00 a.m. CT on November 22, 2022. At the meeting, Enterprise unitholders will be asked to consider and vote upon 1) an amendment and restatement of the 2008 Enterprise Products Long-Term Incentive Plan and 2) an amendment and restatement of the EPD Unit Purchase Plan. The meeting will be held in Houston, Texas for unitholders of record as of October 11, 2022. It is anticipated that the mailing of the proxy and proxy statement to unitholders of record will begin on or around October 24, 2022.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products production, transportation, storage, and marine terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates on key U.S. inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock has also loss -8.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EPD stock has declined by -1.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.38% and gained 7.56% year-on date.

The market cap for EPD stock reached $54.31 billion, with 2.18 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 13943917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $31.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

EPD stock trade performance evaluation

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.45. With this latest performance, EPD shares dropped by -12.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.12 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.25, while it was recorded at 25.14 for the last single week of trading, and 25.16 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.71 and a Gross Margin at +16.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 10.20%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,857 million, or 27.50% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 57,563,316, which is approximately -0.16% of the company’s market cap and around 32.57% of the total institutional ownership; MARQUARD & BAHLS AG, holding 36,947,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $872.69 million in EPD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $616.37 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly 4.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 500 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 19,324,402 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 31,979,560 shares, while 328 investors held positions by with 535,349,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 586,653,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,286,249 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 8,231,976 shares during the same period.