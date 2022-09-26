Paramount Global [PARA] fell -33.17% so far this year. What now?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.35% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.26%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Paramount Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on both its Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022.

At the same time, the Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.4375 per share on its 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, PARA stock dropped by -49.65%. The one-year Paramount Global stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.18. The average equity rating for PARA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.65 billion, with 649.00 million shares outstanding and 584.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.34M shares, PARA stock reached a trading volume of 14573657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $27.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $20, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on PARA stock. On July 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PARA shares from 30 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.97.

PARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Paramount Global [PARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.26. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -19.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.80 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.28, while it was recorded at 21.63 for the last single week of trading, and 29.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paramount Global Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

PARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -7.62%.

Paramount Global [PARA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,698 million, or 80.20% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 78,421,645, which is approximately 13.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,300,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $906.05 million in PARA stock with ownership of nearly -0.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 43,258,229 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 41,788,852 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 395,765,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,812,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,166,122 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 5,302,625 shares during the same period.