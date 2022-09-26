Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] moved up 0.41: Why It’s Important

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] traded at a high on 09/23/22, posting a 0.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.40. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Palantir Technologies and Hyundai Heavy Industries Group Grow Partnership to +$45M with Expansion into Shipbuilding.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced a major expansion of its partnership with South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group by bringing Palantir Foundry to additional companies within the conglomerate. Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) will utilize the Palantir Foundry operating system across its shipbuilding subsidiaries — Hyundai Heavy Industries Co, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard — in order to advance the “Future of Shipyard” vision.

Teams across the shipbuilding subsidiaries will use Foundry to help them make better, data-driven decisions, focused especially on safety and operational efficiency. During the successful pilot phase, shipbuilding teams used Foundry to improve architectural design of ships, ensure quality on production lines, and bring the power of big data analysis to standard safety procedures.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 34038728 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at 4.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.36%.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $15.21 billion, with 2.05 billion shares outstanding and 1.74 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.55M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 34038728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $10.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 58.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

How has PLTR stock performed recently?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.63 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 7.59 for the last single week of trading, and 11.44 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 25.71%.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $4,818 million, or 34.60% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 159,406,670, which is approximately 2.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,443,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $676.68 million in PLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $253.21 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 93,552,009 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 77,985,478 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 479,531,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 651,068,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,381,788 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 39,863,782 shares during the same period.