Odeon lifts Citigroup Inc. [C] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] closed the trading session at $44.26 on 09/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.30, while the highest price level was $45.11. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Citi Raises Base Rate.

Citibank, N.A. said today it has raised its base lending rate to 6.25% from 5.50%, effective tomorrow, Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.71 percent and weekly performance of -8.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.35M shares, C reached to a volume of 30726991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $61.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $60, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on C stock. On March 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for C shares from 79 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 488.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 3.45.

C stock trade performance evaluation

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.00. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -13.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.75 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.67, while it was recorded at 46.33 for the last single week of trading, and 54.54 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -11.10%.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $61,986 million, or 74.00% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,361,727, which is approximately -2.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,806,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.21 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.8 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -8.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citigroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 839 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 74,223,480 shares. Additionally, 838 investors decreased positions by around 118,669,603 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 1,207,605,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,400,498,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,017,479 shares, while 195 institutional investors sold positions of 7,390,989 shares during the same period.