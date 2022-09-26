Market cap of Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] reaches 56.59B – now what?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] closed the trading session at $27.82 on 09/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.36, while the highest price level was $28.34. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Drizly Introduces Drizly Ads: Full Funnel Advertising Solutions that Connect Alcohol Brands with Customers at Every Stage of their Buying Journey.

With Drizly Ads, brands can reach high-intent alcohol shoppers through a full suite of advertising products, ranging from search & display to custom ad solutions.

Drizly, an Uber (NYSE:UBER) company and a leading beverage alcohol e-commerce marketplace, today introduced Drizly Ads, a suite of expanded advertising solutions that enable its partners to reach one of the nation’s largest BevAlc audiences along every stage of their buying journey.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.65 percent and weekly performance of -12.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.79M shares, UBER reached to a volume of 26274543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $47.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on UBER stock. On May 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UBER shares from 45 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 84.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

UBER stock trade performance evaluation

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.87. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.59 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.75, while it was recorded at 29.97 for the last single week of trading, and 30.95 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +31.92. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.38.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 22.75%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,393 million, or 74.50% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 165,362,397, which is approximately 29.898% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 104,388,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.21 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly -1.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 584 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 197,012,443 shares. Additionally, 552 investors decreased positions by around 166,551,747 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 1,088,370,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,451,934,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,917,732 shares, while 232 institutional investors sold positions of 35,942,026 shares during the same period.