Market cap of Schlumberger Limited [SLB] reaches 54.07B – now what?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] traded at a low on 09/23/22, posting a -8.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.00. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Schlumberger Awarded Energy Data Project from Wintershall Dea.

Deployment of OSDU data platform will break data silos and accelerate time to value.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17330544 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Schlumberger Limited stands at 4.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.67%.

The market cap for SLB stock reached $54.07 billion, with 1.41 billion shares outstanding and 1.41 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.13M shares, SLB reached a trading volume of 17330544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Schlumberger Limited [SLB]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $4.60 to $44.20. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $55, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on SLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 37.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SLB stock performed recently?

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.78. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -12.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.91, while it was recorded at 37.66 for the last single week of trading, and 38.34 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +17.82. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48.

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 44.40%.

Insider trade positions for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

There are presently around $40,120 million, or 82.70% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,817,814, which is approximately 0.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 108,340,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.79 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.14 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly -2.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 616 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 142,279,413 shares. Additionally, 603 investors decreased positions by around 93,922,356 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 910,075,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,146,276,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,354,827 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 6,019,226 shares during the same period.