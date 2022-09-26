Market Analysts see Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.56% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.39%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Kinder Morgan Acquires North American Natural Resources.

Increases RNG production and diversifies portfolio with landfill gas-to-power assets.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced it has closed on the acquisition of North American Natural Resources, Inc. (NANR) and its sister companies, North American Biofuels, LLC and North American-Central, LLC. The $135 million acquisition in combined purchase price and related transaction costs includes seven landfill gas-to-power facilities in Michigan and Kentucky.

Over the last 12 months, KMI stock rose by 0.24%. The one-year Kinder Morgan Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.33. The average equity rating for KMI stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.20 billion, with 2.27 billion shares outstanding and 1.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.19M shares, KMI stock reached a trading volume of 25428553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $20.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 37.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.39. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -13.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.59 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.09, while it was recorded at 17.46 for the last single week of trading, and 17.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinder Morgan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +36.30. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43.

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

KMI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -2.64%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,044 million, or 63.20% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 172,921,377, which is approximately 0.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 165,279,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.31 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly -1.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 699 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 110,259,525 shares. Additionally, 524 investors decreased positions by around 75,375,616 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 1,208,454,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,394,089,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,738,376 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 19,661,611 shares during the same period.