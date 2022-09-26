Market Analysts see Apple Inc. [AAPL] gaining to $201. Time to buy?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] closed the trading session at $150.43 on 09/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $148.56, while the highest price level was $151.47. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Apple’s global phenomenon “Ted Lasso” joins ranks of the most celebrated comedies in history with back-to-back Emmy wins for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Ted Lasso” once again becomes the most Emmy Award-winning comedy.

Apple TV+ lands nine Emmys total, including four wins for “Ted Lasso,” and honors for “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” “Severance,” “Schmigadoon!,” and “Home Before Dark”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.28 percent and weekly performance of -0.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 75.52M shares, AAPL reached to a volume of 95800814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $182.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Itau BBA raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $205 to $185, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AAPL stock. On July 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AAPL shares from 185 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 4.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AAPL stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -10.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.21, while it was recorded at 153.65 for the last single week of trading, and 160.59 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.78 and a Gross Margin at +41.78. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.88.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 56.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 53.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 147.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.39. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $614,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 9.48%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,418,332 million, or 59.90% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,277,319,054, which is approximately 0.577% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,028,688,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.75 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $134.61 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,859 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 209,757,053 shares. Additionally, 2,327 investors decreased positions by around 266,493,046 shares, while 274 investors held positions by with 8,952,269,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,428,519,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,540,194 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 23,239,563 shares during the same period.