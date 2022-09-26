Macy’s Inc. [M] Revenue clocked in at $25.93 billion, down -39.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] loss -0.44% or -0.07 points to close at $15.72 with a heavy trading volume of 12220984 shares. The company report on September 20, 2022 that BLOOMINGDALE’S UNVEILS ITS NEW SOCIAL PURPOSE INITIATIVE AND PHILANTHROPIC PARTNERSHIP WITH THE FASHION INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY.

On its 150th anniversary, the leading retailer launches b the change, a new platform that will define its next era of social purpose, and introduces the Bloomingdale’s x FIT Sustainable Innovation Fund –.

Bloomingdale’s announced today the launch of b the change, a new social purpose initiative that will define the future of the company’s social impact efforts as it celebrates its 150-year legacy this fall. The leading retailer has partnered with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) of the State University of New York to establish the Bloomingdale’s x FIT Sustainable Innovation Fund, a collaborative endeavor that will curate the philanthropic and sustainability-centered efforts for the new b the change platform.

It opened the trading session at $15.50, the shares rose to $15.75 and dropped to $15.3218, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for M points out that the company has recorded -40.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.19M shares, M reached to a volume of 12220984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $21.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $40, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on M stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for M shares from 33 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 3.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for M stock

Macy’s Inc. [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.92. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -15.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.40 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.95, while it was recorded at 16.30 for the last single week of trading, and 22.41 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.05 and a Gross Margin at +37.41. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54.

Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -4.84%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Macy’s Inc. [M]

There are presently around $3,660 million, or 88.00% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,331,365, which is approximately -3.989% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,022,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $409.08 million in M stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $193.68 million in M stock with ownership of nearly 224.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 38,961,324 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 43,726,395 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 150,124,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,812,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,257,121 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 5,886,700 shares during the same period.