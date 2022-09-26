Loop Capital slashes price target on ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] – find out why.

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] slipped around -0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.83 at the close of the session, down -6.89%. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Wish to Continue Withhold to Cover Process to Reduce Share Dilution From Restricted Share Units (RSUs) and Employee Option Awards.

​ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, announced today that the company will continue its Withhold to Cover process on the settlement of restricted share units (RSUs) and option exercises. This treatment reduces the otherwise additional dilutive effect of RSU settlements and options exercises through the Company’s use of cash to cover employees withholding tax requirements. The Company made this switch in the second quarter of 2022 to stem the overall dilution otherwise caused by the previous treatment which sold a portion of shares in the open market to cover employees’ taxes.

Between December 2020, when Wish went public, and up to first quarter 2022, the company used Sell to Cover, which allowed Wish, as the employer, to sell a portion of employees’ vested RSUs into the public markets to cover the federal (and other applicable) tax liabilities of employees, and distribute the remaining vested shares to its employees. With the new process, Withhold to Cover, the estimated impact on reducing potential dilution for Fiscal Year 2022 should be approximately 25 million to 26 million shares.

ContextLogic Inc. stock is now -73.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WISH Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9031 and lowest of $0.823 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.31, which means current price is +0.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.69M shares, WISH reached a trading volume of 16870687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $3.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Underperform rating on WISH stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WISH shares from 12 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

How has WISH stock performed recently?

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.20. With this latest performance, WISH shares dropped by -38.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.84 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3971, while it was recorded at 0.9088 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9928 for the last 200 days.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.57 and a Gross Margin at +52.64. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.62.

ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 0.90%.

Insider trade positions for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

There are presently around $242 million, or 54.00% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: FORMATION8 GP, LLC with ownership of 46,705,077, which is approximately -26.317% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,820,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.33 million in WISH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $31.31 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly 489.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 86,712,912 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 47,371,160 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 158,332,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,416,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,345,720 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 8,362,091 shares during the same period.