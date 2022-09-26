Li Auto Inc. [LI] fell -22.12% so far this year. What now?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] gained 3.18% or 0.77 points to close at $25.00 with a heavy trading volume of 13202286 shares. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Li Auto Inc. to Early Launch Li L8, Its Six-Seat, Large Premium Smart SUV, on September 30, 2022.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it will host a launch event to unveil Li L8, the Company’s six-seat, large premium smart SUV for families priced below RMB400,000, on Friday, September 30, 2022, ahead of schedule. Li L8 will arrive at the Company’s retail stores nationwide during the National Day holiday in China and will commence delivery in early November.

“We decided to move our launch date for Li L8 forward based on overwhelming market response in anticipation of its release,” commented Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto. “We also aim to provide our potential users with greater clarity of our planned model roadmap to better facilitate their purchase decision making. Our L series refers to SUVs based on our extended-range electric platform. Li L9 is a six-seat, full-size, flagship smart SUV for families priced below RMB500,000. Li L8 is a six-seat, large premium smart SUV for families priced below RMB400,000. The other planned L series models also include Li L7, a five-seat, large flagship smart SUV for families priced below RMB400,000, and Li L6, a five-seat, mid-size premium smart SUV for families priced below RMB300,000. We plan to launch Li L7 and commence delivery in the first quarter of 2023.”.

It opened the trading session at $23.89, the shares rose to $25.10 and dropped to $23.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LI points out that the company has recorded -10.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -48.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.89M shares, LI reached to a volume of 13202286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $43.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37.20, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for LI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for LI stock

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.78. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -15.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.16 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.52, while it was recorded at 24.58 for the last single week of trading, and 28.79 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.77 and a Gross Margin at +20.82. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.19.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.66. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$32,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 123.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Li Auto Inc. go to 13.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Li Auto Inc. [LI]

There are presently around $5,746 million, or 28.40% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,362,758, which is approximately -1.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,160,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $479.01 million in LI stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $321.46 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly -2.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 38,527,840 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 45,033,140 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 146,292,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,853,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,887,663 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 14,154,420 shares during the same period.