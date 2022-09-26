Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] Stock trading around $0.38 per share: What’s Next?

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: KRBP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 46.43% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.16%. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Kiromic BioPharma Appoints Leonardo Mirandola, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) (“Kiromic” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence and data mining platform to develop cell and gene therapies with a focus on immuno-oncology, announces the appointment of Leonardo Mirandola, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Mirandola has served as the Company’s Vice President of Research & Development and Clinical Translation since September 2021. His previous role was Head of Clinical Translation from 2020 to 2021, having joined the Company in 2016 as Executive Director of Research and Development (R&D).

“We are delighted to name Dr. Mirandola as Chief Scientific Officer during this very critical time for the Company. His leadership is essential as we seek to achieve the very important clinical milestones for our oncology cell therapy candidates in the coming months,” stated Pietro Bersani, Kiromic BioPharma’s Chief Executive Officer. “As we continue to advance our first cell therapy candidate Deltacel™ toward the expected beginning of its clinical trial activation process by year end, Dr. Mirandola’s significant contributions to the Company’s scientific strategy will continue to help transform Kiromic into a cell therapy innovation leader.”.

Over the last 12 months, KRBP stock dropped by -89.53%.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.10 million, with 15.73 million shares outstanding and 13.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 636.39K shares, KRBP stock reached a trading volume of 23252604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

KRBP Stock Performance Analysis:

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, KRBP shares dropped by -21.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.27 for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3819, while it was recorded at 0.3232 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7299 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kiromic BioPharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -118.51.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.00% of KRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRBP stocks are: ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 107,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 78,854 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30000.0 in KRBP stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $19000.0 in KRBP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:KRBP] by around 221,617 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,776,491 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,523,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 475,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRBP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 212,604 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,753,738 shares during the same period.